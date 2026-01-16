Moscow [Russia], January 16 (ANI): Director of the Department of Information and Press at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova called out the failure of 'rules-based international order', a philosophy propagated by the West.

Zakharova said that the current scenario shows how Denmark's subordination to the US was "flawed".

In a post on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia quoted Zakharova as saying, "Surrent tensions over Greenland sharply expose the failure of the West's so-called 'rules-based international order'. It is plainly visible that Copenhagen's long-standing policy of unconditional subordination to the US is fundamentally flawed."

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2011799279396864091?s=20

France, Germany and other European countries have begun sending their troops to Greenland to help boost Greenland's security after talks involving Denmark, Greenland and the US highlighted "fundamental disagreement" between US President Donald Trump's administration and its European allies, Al Jazeera reported.

France has already sent 15 soldiers and Germany 13. Norway and Sweden are also participating.

The mission has been described as a recognition-of-the-territory exercise with troops to plant the European Union's flag on Greenland as a symbolic act, as per Al Jazeera.

"The first French military elements are already en route", and "others will follow", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday (local time) as French authorities said soldiers from the country's mountain infantry unit were already in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

France said the two-day mission is a way to show that EU troops can be quickly deployed if needed.

Meanwhile, Germany's Ministry of Defence said it was deploying a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel to Greenland on Thursday.

Denmark said it plans to increase its military presence in Greenland on Wednesday as the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met with White House representatives in Washington DC, to discuss Trump's intentions to take over the semiautonomous Danish territory to tap its mineral resources amid rising Russian and Chinese interest.

But the meeting could not budge US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance from their stance, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

