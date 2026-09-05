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Home / World / Russia orders 3-day halt to strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv as US negotiators arrive

Russia orders 3-day halt to strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv as US negotiators arrive

The Kremlin did not indicate whether the order covered Russian strikes elsewhere in Ukraine, meaning the measure appears limited to attacks on Kyiv

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Firefighters work at the site of a warehouse hit by a Russian drone strike in the town of Brovary, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on September 4, 2026. Reuters
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Russia has ordered a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv, beginning at midnight, as American negotiators prepare to hold meetings in the Ukrainian capital, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also the country’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, had ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv during the three-day period.

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The temporary pause is linked to the planned meetings involving US negotiators in Kyiv, Peskov said, suggesting Moscow was seeking to avoid military action in the Ukrainian capital while the talks are under way.

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The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to find a pathway towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war, with Washington continuing to engage both sides.

The Kremlin did not indicate whether the order covered Russian strikes elsewhere in Ukraine, meaning the measure appears limited to attacks on Kyiv.

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The three-day window is due to begin at midnight on Saturday and comes at a sensitive moment for efforts to revive negotiations aimed at bringing an end to the conflict.

The decision also follows repeated Russian and Ukrainian accusations over attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, with Kyiv continuing to face regular Russian drone and missile strikes.

By ordering a temporary halt specifically during the presence of American negotiators, Moscow has signalled that it is prepared to create limited conditions for diplomatic engagement even as hostilities continue elsewhere.

The move is likely to be closely watched in Kyiv and Washington for any indication that the pause could pave the way for broader confidence-building measures or renewed negotiations.

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