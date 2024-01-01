Russia pounds Kyiv to avenge Belgorod attack

Kyiv, December 31

Russia launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine on Saturday night after promising that strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod earlier in the day “would not go unpunished”.

The Ukrainian air force said on Sunday that it had shot down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

Twenty-eight persons were wounded in an attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Sunday. A central hotel, apartment buildings, kindergarten, shops and administrative buildings sustained damage, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

In the Kyiv region that surrounds the capital, a Russian drone attack caused a fire to break out at a critical infrastructure facility, local officials said. Power lines and a grain storage facility in the central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad were damaged by a Russian attack. — Agencies

