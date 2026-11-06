Moscow [Russia], November 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured Iran that Moscow is ready to make every possible effort to bring the ongoing war against Tehran to an end, while condemning the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran's security chief Major General Mohsen Rezaei said.

Speaking about his meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, Rezaei said the Russian President had expressed his willingness to help end the conflict and criticised the attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

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"Mr. Putin said he will do everything he can to help bring the war to an end," Rezaei said, according to Press TV.

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He further said Putin had condemned the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities and described the war against the Islamic Republic as unjust.

Rezaei said the discussions also covered important regional developments, post-war arrangements and regional security.

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"Consultations were held with Mr. Putin regarding important regional issues, and significant discussions were raised in connection with the post-war period and regional security arrangements," he said.

He also revealed that he had carried a message from Iran's Supreme Leader to the Russian President, while Putin conveyed his greetings in return.

"The Supreme Leader wished for me to deliver his message to Mr. Putin as soon as possible," Rezaei said, adding that the Russian President had conveyed his "warm and cordial greetings" to the Supreme Leader.

The two sides also discussed energy cooperation, particularly the construction of gas pipelines connecting Russia and Iran.

"We discussed the construction of gas pipelines from Russia to Iran which would allow Iran to address its domestic gas shortages while also selling Russian gas to neighbouring countries," Rezaei said, as per Press TV.

The remarks came after Putin met Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, at the Kremlin Palace on Thursday. Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV reported the meeting, citing Russian news agency Interfax.

Meanwhile, Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised American leadership, accusing Washington of pursuing an aggressive approach while prioritising Israeli interests.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "Losing gambler energy, can't walk away from the table. Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an Israel-First cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?"

The meeting between Putin and Rezaei comes amid escalating regional tensions and continued diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Tehran over security, energy cooperation and the future regional order. (ANI)

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