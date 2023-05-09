Russia renews strikes with huge drone swarm on Victory Day eve

Kyiv, May 8

Russia launched its biggest swarm of drones for months against Ukraine on Monday, the eve of Russia’s May 9 holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany, which Kyiv marked a day earlier in a symbolic new break with Moscow.

Kyiv’s mayor said Russia had fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets, including 36 at the capital, all of which had been shot down. Debris hit apartments and other buildings, injuring at least five persons in the capital.

A food warehouse was set ablaze by a missile in the Black Sea city of Odesa, where officials reported three persons were injured. It was the biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed Russian air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

Kyiv said Moscow was also making a final push to try to capture the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut, to deliver President Vladimir Putin what would be his only prize for a costly Russian winter offensive, in time for Victory Day.

Moscow is preparing for Tuesday’s Victory Day parade, the most important day in the calendar for Russia under Putin, to mark the 1945 Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany.

In a new break with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Victory Day on Monday rather than Tuesday.

“Recalling the heroism of millions of Ukrainians in that war against Nazism, we see the same heroism in the actions of our soldiers today,” said Zelenskyy, who addressed the nation from a hilltop overlooking Kyiv.

“Unfortunately, evil has returned. Just as evil rushed into our towns and villages then, so it does now,” he said. — Reuters