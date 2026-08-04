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Home / World / Russia says at least 7 dead, 40 injured after Ukrainian drone debris strikes crowded Black Sea beach

Russia says at least 7 dead, 40 injured after Ukrainian drone debris strikes crowded Black Sea beach

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], August 4 (ANI): At least seven people, including three children, were killed and 40 others injured in southern Russia on Monday when debris from a Ukrainian drone struck a crowded beach in the Black Sea resort city of Gelendzhik.

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According to CNN, the strike in the Krasnodar region marks one of the deadliest incidents in the area in recent weeks as authorities assess whether the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed or was shot down by air defence systems.

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Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed that those on the shore lost their lives "when debris from a UAV fell," while offering his "sincere condolences to their families and loved ones." Local officials reported that 21 of the 40 injured individuals were hospitalised, with 19 others receiving medical treatment at the scene, CNN reported.

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Referring to video footage, CNN reported that automatic gunfire from at least three weapons was audible seconds before the detonation. As the firing occurred, the drone veered sharply and plunged directly onto the sand, appearing to overshoot a Russian radar installation positioned just west of the impact site.

Pushing back against responsibility for the civilian casualties, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian government's Centre for Countering Disinformation, said that Russian air defence actions directly caused the disaster.

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"This was the work of Russian air defense forces, which shot down the drone over a beach full of vacationers. And pathetic efforts by the Russian authorities, who often conceal air raid alerts or fail to do everything necessary to ensure Russians' safety during such alerts," CNN reported Kovalenko as saying.

He added that "the deaths of Russians on the beach in Gelendzhik are entirely the fault of the Russian air defense forces," noting that "Ukraine uses its weapons exclusively against Russia's military-industrial complex (and) economic infrastructure that affects Russia's ability to finance the war."

The Krasnodar territory in southern Russia remains a frequent focus for Ukrainian strikes, with forces routinely targeting regional naval assets and energy infrastructure, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, a Turkish-owned cargo ship was hit by a drone attack about 20 nautical miles off Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, according to a statement from Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The vessel, named NADEZHDA, was travelling from Novorossiysk to Samsun, Turkey, carrying 22 crew members, including 13 Turkish citizens. The strike caused significant damage to the ship's living quarters and bow section, triggering an active fire on board.

The Ministry, in a post on X, said that Russian emergency teams rescued all crew members from the burning ship and brought them safely to Novorossiysk Port after coordinating with local maritime rescue authorities.

"According to initial assessments, damage has occurred to the vessel's living quarters and bow section, and a fire continues on board. As a result of communication with MRCC Novo, it has been learned that the seafarers on board were safely evacuated to Novorossiysk Port by maritime assets belonging to the Russian Federation. According to initial information, it has been reported that the health conditions of 3 personnel may be serious," the Ministry said.

"The fire on the vessel continues, and due to the ongoing risk of drone attacks in the area, a rescue operation cannot be conducted. Developments regarding the matter are being closely monitored, and we extend our get-well wishes to all our seafarers, hoping they reunite with their families in good health as soon as possible," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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