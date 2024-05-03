Russia: See no point in peace conference in Switzerland

Zurich, May 2
Russia said on Thursday it saw no point in a conference being planned by Switzerland in mid-June to discuss how to end the Ukraine conflict and to which Moscow is not currently invited.
The Swiss government said on Thursday that “at this stage” Russia is not among the dozens of countries invited, adding that while it was open to including Russia, Moscow had repeatedly underlined it had no interest.
Switzerland in January said it would host the summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not see it as a credible initiative. “What kind of conference can we talk about, with serious expectations of some kind of results, without the participation of Russia?” he said. — Reuters
