Russia seeks diplomatic solutions as long as hope exists: Putin

Moscow [Russia], December 17 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday outlined Russia's approach to global conflicts, underscoring that Moscow has consistently pursued diplomatic solutions wherever possible while warning that attempts to engage the country through coercion have resulted in missed opportunities.

Putin also warned Western leaders against moves to escalate tensions, describing such approaches as "irresponsible."

"Russia has been seeking diplomatic resolutions to contradictions and conflicts as long as there is the slimmest hope of success. Those who convinced themselves that Russia can be spoken to in the language of force are fully responsible for those missed opportunities," Putin said.

Placing this position within the context of Russia's broader security policy, President Putin used a key meeting of the Defence Ministry to highlight advances in the country's military capabilities. During the meeting, he announced that Russia's newly developed medium-range Oreshnik missile system is expected to enter combat service before the end of the year, describing it as part of efforts to strengthen long-term national security.

Reviewing military developments over the past year, Putin highlighted progress in advanced weapons programmes designed to "ensure the strategic parity, security and global positions of Russia for decades to come."

Alongside the Oreshnik missile, he referred to other strategic systems, including the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone, both powered by compact nuclear reactors, noting that they reached key development milestones this year.

"We will keep working on those systems. Tune them and improve them, but we already have them," Putin said.

Providing background to the Oreshnik programme, Russia first publicly disclosed the system following a strike on a weapons manufacturing facility in Ukraine in November 2024, which Moscow described as a successful "combat test." The missile is understood to be capable of carrying multiple independently targetable warheads with nuclear capability.

Putin has previously drawn attention to the missile's destructive potential, stating that the conventional variant used in the Ukraine strike is comparable to a low-yield nuclear weapon. Russia has also announced plans to deploy some Oreshnik systems in Belarus, a close military ally.

Beyond weapons development, the Defence Ministry meeting also addressed broader military priorities. Putin outlined ongoing efforts to modernise the Russian armed forces and directed the military to study lessons from the Ukraine conflict in the development of new weapons. He also spoke about issues related to medical rehabilitation and the provision of social services to soldiers. (ANI)

