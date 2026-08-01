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Home / World / Russia shares intel with Iran amid prolonged US conflict, claims Report

Russia shares intel with Iran amid prolonged US conflict, claims Report

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], August 1 (ANI): Russia is supplying Iran with electronic intelligence, including satellite surveillance and signals intelligence, that could assist Tehran in bolstering its air defences and enhancing the operational accuracy of its military forces, NBC News reported.

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The intelligence sharing is reportedly allowing Tehran to improve its identification of US forces during aerial operations and could potentially assist in disrupting "aircraft mishaps" and other US-made weapons systems.

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Citing US and European officials familiar with the matter, an NBC News report indicated that Russian satellite data and signals intelligence are equipping Iran with enhanced capabilities to safeguard vital military assets, alongside boosting the precision of its drone and missile strikes amidst ongoing tensions with the United States.

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A US official and a European official familiar with the intelligence told NBC News that Moscow had provided Tehran with electronic intelligence. These developments follow previous assertions that Russia had shared intelligence regarding the location of US forces in West Asia.

Neither Russia nor Iran has publicly commented on the reported intelligence sharing, and the assertions remain independently unverified.

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The speculations around intelligence sharing come amidst a deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran. In January this year, the two nations signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement covering defence, trade, energy, and security cooperation, although it stopped short of establishing a formal mutual defence pact.

Moscow has maintained robust military ties with Tehran since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. Western governments have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones and other military equipment for deployment in Ukraine, allegations that both nations have consistently denied.

Additionally, Russia has expressed strong political support for Iran following recent US and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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