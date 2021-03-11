Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea

May 28
Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles), the defence ministry said on Saturday.
The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.
President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.
Russia's military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.
Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...
Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3
The Punjab govt has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in th...
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child
IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...
Spared no effort in serving country in last 8 years, PM Modi says in Gujarat
Was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed mult...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...