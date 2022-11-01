Russia strikes critical infra in Kyiv, no water

Kyiv, October 31

A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

The mayor of Ukraine’s capital city said that 80 per cent of the residents in Kyiv were left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility” near the city caused by the Russian military strikes on Monday.

Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents to “stock up on water from the nearest pump rooms and points of sale” in the meantime. In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko added that water supplies in some areas of Kyiv would be restored in “three to four hours”.

In the city of Kharkiv, two strikes hit critical infrastructure, according to the authorities, and the subway stopped functioning.

Some parts of the Ukrainian railways were also cut off from power, the officials reported.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. — AP