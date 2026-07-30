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Home / World / Russia strikes Kyiv with ballistic missiles after Zelenskyy warned of "massive attack"

Russia strikes Kyiv with ballistic missiles after Zelenskyy warned of "massive attack"

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ANI
Updated At : 08:58 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], July 30 (ANI): Russia launched missiles towards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early Thursday, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow was preparing a "massive attack", CNN reported.

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At least one person was killed in the strikes on Kyiv, according to the city's military administration. Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih also came under the strike region, while Ukraine's Air Force reported ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv.

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The Air Force warned that "several waves" of cruise missiles had been launched from Russian strategic aircraft. It also said cruise missile launches had been detected from the Novorossiysk area in southern Russia.

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After an initial wave of strikes, Ukraine's Air Force warned that "more ballistic missiles" were flying towards Kyiv.

"The threat of further attacks remains," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, urging residents to remain in shelters.

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As per CNN, videos posted on social media showed families sheltering inside crowded Kyiv metro stations, with some people bedding down on the floor beneath blankets or inside small tents.

CNN also reported graphic video from Radushne village near Kryvyi Rih showing the aftermath of a strike, with bodies amid the rubble of a shattered building and fires still burning.

The strike came a day after Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump at the White House and asked him to provide additional air defence systems to help Ukraine repel Russian strikes.

Hours before the strikes, Zelenskyy said he had received a report from his Air Force that Russia was preparing a major strike.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I received a report from Air Force Commander Anatolii Kryvonozhko. The Russians prepared a massive attack several days ago, and there is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight."

"There is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight," he added.

The latest Russian assault came as the more than four-year-long war continues, with Moscow repeatedly targeting Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time)said US President Donald Trump, Ukraine and European allies all want to end the war with Russia, but accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of refusing even a temporary ceasefire, stressing that stronger pressure and sanctions remain necessary.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Zelenskyy said Ukraine continues to push for diplomacy but alleged that Moscow has rejected those efforts.

"We want to stop this war. President Trump wants to stop this war, and the Europeans want to stop it. Putin doesn't. We are asking every day to negotiate at least a ceasefire for some period of time and give diplomats the opportunity to negotiate. But Putin doesn't want that. That's the problem. That's why we need to respond. We need to be tough. We need to be strong. And we're counting on sanctions. By the way, Lindsey's bill was very important," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the growth of Ukraine's domestic defence industry since the start of the conflict. "Since the beginning of the war, when Putin said he would occupy us in two or three days, we have built a great military technology industry. We now have 500 companies with very strong technologies supporting our soldiers on the front lines," he said.

Claiming that Russia is sustaining heavy battlefield losses, Zelenskyy said, "Putin is now losing 30,000 soldiers a month. Those are enormous losses. As President Trump says, there have been many losses. But Putin still doesn't want to stop this war."

He added that the balance of momentum had shifted in Ukraine's favour. "Now the initiative is no longer in Putin's hands, and that is the biggest change," Zelenskyy said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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