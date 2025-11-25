DT
Home / World / Russia strikes Ukraine’s capital despite US peace push

Russia strikes Ukraine’s capital despite US peace push

Video footage posted to Telegram showed a large fire spreading through multiple floors of a nine-storey building in Dniprovskyi

AP
Kyiv, Updated At : 08:36 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv in Ukraine on Tuesday. AP/PTI Photo
Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, striking residential buildings and energy infrastructure, according to video footage and local authorities.

A residential building in the central Pechersk district and another in Kyiv’s eastern district of Dniprovskyi were badly damaged, Mayor Vitalii Kitschko said.

Video footage posted to Telegram showed a large fire spread through multiple floors of the nine-storey building in Dniprovskyi. At least four people were injured, the head of Kyiv city administration, Tymor Tkachenko, said.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said that energy infrastructure had been hit, without specifying what type or the extent of the damage.

The Russian attack followed talks between US and Ukraine representatives in Geneva on Sunday about a US-Russia brokered peace plan.

Oleksandr Bevz, a delegate from the Ukrainian side, told The Associated Press on Monday that the talks had been “very constructive” and the two sides were able to discuss most points.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday it had not seen the updated plan.

