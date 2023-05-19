Russia targets Kyiv, Odesa with missiles

Kyiv, May 18
Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine's capital and the Odesa region early on Thursday, officials said, in an escalation ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive.
‘Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut’
The Ukrainian military and Russia’s Wagner private army both reported further Russian retreat on the outskirts of Bakhmut on Thursday. Reuters
Most of the missiles were shot down, and one death was reported from the attacks. Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv, and falling debris caused a fire in a nonresidential building.
It was the ninth Russian air raid that targeted the capital this month, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons. The attack was carried out by strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably using cruise missiles, and Russia later deployed reconnaissance craft over the capital. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...