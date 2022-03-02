Russia targets Kyiv TV tower, five killed

Kyiv, March 1

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday evening that the Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.

Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared a video of it being hit.

Klitschko said an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged as the result. — AP