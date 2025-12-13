Kyiv [Ukraine], December 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency and utility services are working continuously to restore electricity and water supplies after Russia launched more than 450 drones and 30 missiles overnight across several regions of the country, with the main strikes again targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the attack primarily hit southern Ukraine, including the Odesa region, where two people were wounded.

He said more than a dozen civilian facilities were damaged nationwide, while thousands of families were left without electricity following the strikes.

"All necessary services are currently working to restore electricity and water supply in our communities affected by Russia's overnight attack," Zelenskyy said, adding, "Once again, the main strike targeted our energy sector, the south of the country, and the Odesa region."

Power outages were reported in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

Zelenskyy also highlighted that Russian attacks also struck the Dnipro and Cherkasy regions.

"In total, the enemy used more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types," Zelenskyy said, describing the scale of the overnight assault.

He said authorities were taking all possible measures to stabilise the situation and restore essential services.

"We are doing everything possible to restore and improve the situation. I thank all our people involved in the recovery efforts," he said.

Zelenskyy said the latest attacks show that Russia has no intention of ending the war, urging the international community to recognise Moscow's actions clearly.

"It is important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing - every step they take in terror against our people, all their attacks, for this is clearly not about ending the war," he said. "They still aim to destroy our state and inflict maximum pain on our people."

The Ukrainian president stressed that continued international support remains critical, particularly in strengthening Ukraine's defensive and military capabilities.

"That is why we need support in everything that helps protect lives and put an end to this war - strengthening air defences and our warriors at the front, increasing our long-range capabilities, and intensifying pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He also underlined the importance of diplomatic pressure, saying peace efforts would only succeed if Russia were forced to change its course.

"For all our diplomatic efforts to yield results, pressure must be applied to the aggressor so that they end the war they started," Zelenskyy said, adding, "I thank everyone who understands this and is ready to help."

The overnight strikes come as Russia continues its sustained campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, particularly ahead of winter, compounding challenges for civilians across multiple regions. (ANI)

