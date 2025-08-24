DT
Home / World / Russia: Three workers injured after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Leningrad region

Russia: Three workers injured after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Leningrad region

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], August 24 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): Three workers were injured as a result of falling scaffolding at the construction site of a gas processing complex in the Leningrad region. This was announced on August 24 by the press service of the regional government in the Telegram channel.

All the victims are Chinese citizens. They are currently in the Kingisepp Hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

"The causes of the injuries are being investigated. One of the versions is the fall of UAV debris on the forests," the report says.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced that two drones had been destroyed over the Kingisepp district of the Leningrad Region. After that, he stated that the danger of UAVs in the Leningrad region had been removed. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

