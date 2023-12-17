Russia, Ukraine exchange drone attacks

Kyiv, December 16

Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion Euros (USD 54.5 billion) of EU funding to Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday that its air defence had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country.

Putin to contest independently Vladimir Putin will run for the presidency again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported, citing his supporters.

A group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin’s nomination as an independent candidate.

Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal, and has used it as a staging and supply point during the war.

Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that six drones had been shot down in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. In Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson region, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk.

Shelling wounded two people in Ukrainian-held parts of the Kherson region, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported, citing his supporters. An initiative group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met on Saturday in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin’s nomination as an independent candidate, the report mentioned.

Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister for more than two decades, has announced he will seek another six-year term in March next year in an election he is comfortably expected to win. — Agencies

#Russia #Ukraine