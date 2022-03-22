Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

Regained territory allows Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping centre, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21, 2022. AP/PTI

Kyiv, March 22

Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv early on Tuesday, as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and black smoke rose from a spot in the north. Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.

Residents sheltered at home or underground under a 35-hour curfew imposed by authorities in the capital that runs to Wednesday morning.

Russian forces also pressed their siege of Mariupol after the southern port city’s defenders refused demands to surrender, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets. But the Kremlin’s ground offensive in other parts of the country advanced slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians.

Early on Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

Still, the Defence Ministry said Russian forces battling toward Kyiv were able to partially take other northwest suburbs, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, some of which had been under attack almost since Russia’s military invaded almost a month ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and the civilians living there.

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, a number similar to the population of Portugal and almost a quarter of Ukraine’s pre-war population, according to the United Nations. The UN has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths while saying the real toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian military deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.

US and British officials say Kyiv remains Russia’s primary objective. The bulk of Moscow’s forces remain miles from the center, but missiles and artillery have destroyed apartment buildings and a large shopping mall, which was left a smoking ruin after being hit late Sunday by strikes that killed eight people, according to emergency officials.

A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military’s assessment, said Russia had increased air sorties over the past two days, carrying out as many as 300 over a 24-hour period, and has fired more than 1,100 missiles into Ukraine since the invasion began.

US President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe later in the week to meet with allies, suggested Monday evening that worse may be still to come.

“Putin’s back is against the wall,” Biden said. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.”

Biden reiterated accusations  that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical weapons.

As Russian forces try to squeeze Kyiv, talks to end the fighting have continued by video but failed to bridge the chasm between the two sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian television late Monday that he would be prepared to consider waiving any bid by Ukraine to join NATO — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

Zelenskyy also suggested Kyiv would be open to future discussions on the status of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, and areas of the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists. But he said that was a topic for another time.

As part of a series of addresses to foreign legislatures to drum up support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy spoke to Italian lawmakers on Tuesday, telling them that the besieged port of Mariupol had been utterly destroyed in the Russian onslaught. He also spoke to Pope Francis.

“Imagine a Genoa completely burned down,” he said to rapt lawmakers, citing an Italian port city of a similar size. He said 117 children had been killed in the war so far.

Some people managed to flee Mariupol, where weeks of Russian bombardment has cut off electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world. The city council said Tuesday that more than 1,100 people who had escaped the besieged city were on their way in a convoy of buses to another city to Mariupol’s northwest.

But the Red Cross said a humanitarian aid convoy trying to reach the embattled city with desperately needed supplies still had not been able to enter.

Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is a crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. As such, it is a key target that has been besieged for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war.

It is not clear how close its capture might be. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said Tuesday that their forces were still defending the city and had destroyed a Russian patrol boat and electronic warfare complex, and Britain’s Defense Ministry said its intelligence showed that “Ukrainian forces continue to repulse Russian attempts to occupy” the city.

Mariupol had a prewar population of about 430,000. Around a quarter are believed to have left in the opening days of the war, and tens of thousands escaped over the past week by way of the humanitarian corridors. Other attempts have been thwarted by the fighting.

Mariupol officials said on March 15 that at least 2,300 people had died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves. There has been no official estimate since then, but the number is feared to be far higher.

Those who have made it out of Mariupol told of a devastated city.

“There are no buildings there anymore,” said 77-year-old Maria Fiodorova, who crossed the border to Poland on Monday after five days of travel.

A long line of vehicles stood on a road in Bezimenne, east of Mariupol, as residents sought shelter at a temporary camp set up by Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region. An estimated 5,000 people from Mariupol have taken refuge in the camp. Many arrived in cars with signs that said “children” in Russian.

A woman who gave her name as Yulia said she and her family sought shelter in Bezimenne after a bombing destroyed six houses behind her home.

“That’s why we got in the car, at our own risk, and left in 15 minutes because everything is destroyed there, dead bodies are lying around,” she said.

In all, more than 8,000 people escaped to safer areas  Monday through humanitarian corridors, including about 3,000 from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Overall, more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine, while another 6.5 million have been displaced inside the country.

Matthew Saltmarsh, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency, called the speed and scale of people fleeing danger in Ukraine “unprecedented in recent memory.” AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

2
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

5
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

6
Punjab ASSEMBLY IN SESSION

Punjab Government to end drug menace in six months, scrap false cases: Governor

7
Nation

125-year-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri

8
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

9
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

10
Punjab

Will push for more sittings: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Don't Miss

View All
New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann announces to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees of Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...

Common entrance test, not Class 12 marks, for college admissions

CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities

Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...

Third day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session begins with obituary references

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days

Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Lt Col Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in Rajya Sabha

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed in Jalandhar

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

Ludhiana bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for Rajya Sabha

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

Farmers' body calls for implementation of demands

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University, Patiala

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source