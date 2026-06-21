"Russia understands only strength," says Zelenskyy after Ukraine strikes on Crimean Bridge logistics

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 21 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) said that Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes against Russian military logistics, oil infrastructure and air defence systems, including facilities linked to the Crimean Bridge, calling the it a response to "Russia's brutal attacks."

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Last night, our long-range sanctions targeted the occupiers' military logistics, oil industry, and air defense. All of this is a just response to Russia's brutal attacks against our people."

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Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian forces involved in the operation, saying, "I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Special Operations Forces for their successful work at a distance of about 300 kilometers from the frontline."

The Ukranian President said the strikes hit "facilities on both sides of the Crimean Bridge", including maritime logistics used to transport oil in Russia's Krasnodar region and "an oil depot in temporarily occupied Kerch." He added that "military logistics facilities were successfully struck, along with four radar stations belonging to S-400 systems and two Pantsir systems."

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"I am grateful to all our warriors for their precision and professionalism. Russia understands only strength, and our long-range strength is certainly working for peace. Glory to Ukraine," he added.

At least four people died in Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula while several were injured, the Russian authorities said, as reported by DW.

In another post on X, Zelenskyy highlighted the impact of Saturday's "Russian strikes" across Ukraine, saying, "Just yesterday, Russian guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia killed 5 people and injured 26 others. In Poltava, tragically, 2 people were killed and 12 were injured as a result of the shelling, including 6 children. My condolences to their families and loved ones."

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He said the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Rivne regions also came under attack and noted that frontline and border communities were "constantly targeted by drones."

According to Zelenskyy, "this week alone, the Russians launched about 2,200 attack drones, more than 1,800 guided aerial bombs, and 87 missiles of various types against Ukraine."

The rising hostilities come amid the backdrop of renewed support to Kyiv at the G7 summit, where leaders reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.

Issuing a formal declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine and lauded the nation and its citizens for their "resilience and progress" amid the prolonged conflict.

To boost Ukraine's defence capabilities, the G7 leaders agreed to further boost the air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while granting licenses to increase Ukraine's military production. The leaders also agreed to strengthen the energy requirements of Kyiv and assured additional support ahead of the upcoming winter.

Expressing commitment to increase pressure on Russia, the G7 leaders announced the strengthening of sanctions on its oil and gas sectors. (ANI)

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