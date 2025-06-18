DT
PT
Home / World / Russia unveils vision for future global economy

Russia unveils vision for future global economy

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], June 18 (ANI): A press conference in Moscow introduced the report Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth, prepared by the Centre for Cross-Sectoral Expertise "Third Rome" under the academic guidance of Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office.

The analysis, to be discussed at the upcoming St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) beginning 18 June, examines critical global economic challenges and emphasises the growing influence of BRICS+, the Global Majority, and their partners.

Alongside expert insights, the report draws from Russia's spring 2025 initiative, The Future of the World: A New Platform for Global Growth, which solicited essay contributions from emerging and seasoned professionals in 102 countries.

These essays addressed four key themes: human capital, technology, environmental sustainability, and connectivity. As reported by TV BRICS.

Natalia Stapran, Director of the Centre, highlighted the project's significance:

"Seven hundred submissions from over 100 countries - this is truly the voice of the global majority. In this regard, the project is unique. It demonstrates how trends are shifting and how those who were previously in the shadows are now coming to the fore," she said.

Stapran added that nations of the Global South are laying the groundwork for a new economic paradigm:

"The world is not simply changing - it is entering a new state, in which resilience, digital transformation, and a new architecture of international relations are key," Natalia noted.

Economist Joseph Potvin echoed the shift in geopolitical economic power:

"Today, the real challenges are being discussed in the countries of Asia, Latin America, and Africa. This is the global majority," he stated, emphasising that the project's strength lies in grassroots ideas--from educational reform to economic justice.

Journalist Lucy Morgan Edwards underscored the importance of global discourse:

"What Russia is doing within this project is an attempt to truly hear what concerns people in different parts of the world," she said, adding that such dialogue is vital now, as trust falters between nations and dialogue requires new formats.

By centring the perspectives of citizens from across the Global South, the report seeks to build a fresh, equitable framework for international growth by setting a compelling agenda for SPIEF. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

