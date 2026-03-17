Russia urges end to Middle East hostilities, condemns US-Israel actions

Moscow [Russia], March 17 (ANI): The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday issued a strong statement condemning the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East blaming the United States and Israel for what it described as a "treacherous and unprovoked attack on Iran" and calling for an immediate end to hostilities.

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The ministry accused Washington and Tel Aviv of instigating an "unprecedented spiral of violence" that has caused extensive civilian casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure across the region.

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According to the official text, the toll of victims from what Moscow terms "American-Israeli aggression" now runs into "hundreds and thousands," with significant harm inflicted on civilian infrastructure. The statement points to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global maritime trade, which it says has been effectively paralysed by ongoing retaliatory Iranian strikes. Once viewed as a relatively stable and prosperous region, the Persian Gulf now faces "chaos and uncertainty," with economic effects being felt far beyond the immediate conflict zone.

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The ministry sharply criticised the continuing intensification of mutual hostility, arguing that rather than seeking avenues for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations, the parties involved are escalating with "increasingly lethal and destructive strikes." It voiced particular concern over the ongoing attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure, underlining that such actions must stop in order to prevent further death and suffering among innocent populations in Arabian Gulf states and Iran.

In its call to action, the statement reiterated Moscow's "resolute call to all parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a shift of the situation onto a political and diplomatic track." The ministry emphasised that political negotiation, not military confrontation, is the only path to a sustainable resolution of the crisis.

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The Russian government also expressed its readiness to contribute, "within the scope of its available capabilities," to efforts aimed at reaching a long-term and durable settlement of the conflict. This echoes separate diplomatic efforts by Russian officials, including phone calls between President Vladimir Putin and Iran's leadership, in which Moscow reiterated support for de-escalation and political solutions amid the widening Middle East crisis.

The statement comes against the backdrop of a broader international reaction to the crisis, with global leaders and organisations urging restraint, emphasising the danger of further escalation, and warning of profound economic and humanitarian repercussions should the conflict deepen further. (ANI)

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