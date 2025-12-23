DT
Russia, Venezuela warn US actions in Caribbean could have 'wide-reaching consequences'

Russia, Venezuela warn US actions in Caribbean could have 'wide-reaching consequences'

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 23 (ANI): As the US military presence in the Caribbean intensifies, Russia and Venezuela have joined forces to condemn what they describe as "escalatory steps" by Washington in the region, TASS reported.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil Pinto, expressed "serious concern" over the US buildup, warning that these actions could have "wide-reaching consequences" for the region and pose a direct threat to international maritime traffic.

"The ministers expressed serious concern over the intensification of Washington's escalatory steps in the Caribbean Sea, which may have wide-reaching consequences for the region and create a threat to international maritime traffic," the statement reads.

The Kremlin underscored its "extensive support and solidarity" for the Venezuelan government, with both ministers agreeing to coordinate closely--particularly at the United Nations--to defend state sovereignty and prevent foreign meddling in domestic affairs, according to TASS.

"The ministers have agreed to cooperate closely in the bilateral format and coordinate actions on international platforms, first of all at the UN, to ensure that the sovereignty of states is respected and [to prevent] meddling in their domestic affairs," the ministry added.

The warnings come as the United States intensifies its posture toward Venezuela under the banner of counter-narcotics operations. Washington has accused Caracas of failing to do enough to curb drug smuggling, allegations Venezuela has repeatedly dismissed.

Adding to the intrigue, The New York Times has reported that former US President Donald Trump authorised the CIA to carry out covert operations inside Venezuela, as per TASS.

In November, the Pentagon announced that the US Navy, led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, had entered the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command as part of efforts to counter drug trafficking in the region.

Over recent months, the US military has destroyed more than 20 boats off the coast of Latin America under the pretext of anti-drug operations, resulting in nearly 100 casualties.

In addition, Washington has announced the closure of airspace over Venezuela and imposed a blockade on oil tankers that the United States has blacklisted.

US media outlets have also reported that Washington may be preparing to launch attacks on ground targets in Venezuela that drug cartels allegedly control.

Amid these developments, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department, said Russia hopes the US administration will adopt a pragmatic approach to the situation around Venezuela, warning that missteps could have serious repercussions for the entire region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

