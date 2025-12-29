"Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed," Trump says as Zelenskyy stands beside him after peace talks

Florida [US], December 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood by his side while addressing the media, following hours of peace talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida (local time).

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. It sounds a little strange, but President Putin was very generous in his feelings toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices."

Trump had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin just before talks with Zelenskyy, which he later called "very productive."

Trump's statement comes even as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, including on the day of the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting.

CNN reported that in the eastern city of Sloviansk, a bombing killed at least one person and injured several others.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Zelenskyy said that this week alone, Russia launched more than 2,100 attack drones, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types.

He said the strikes were directed "against our people, against life itself and everything that sustains its normal functioning, above all, against our energy infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Trump, who hosted Zelenskyy for dinner, also hinted at the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Zelenskyy, Putin and himself.

When asked about the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump said, "I see that happening, sure, at the right time. I saw a very interesting President Putin today. He wants to see it happen. He wants to see it. He told me very strongly. I believe him... I was on the phone with him for almost 2.5 hours... We discussed a lot of things..."

"We went through the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax together," Trump said, referring to investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

On the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said that a peace agreement to end the war is getting "very close."

While expressing confidence in the state of the peace discussions, Trump underscored that the talks remain highly complex and declined to provide a firm timeline for their resolution.

"In a few weeks, we will know one way or the other, I think," he said.

He said there could be unexpected issues that arise and derail the entire effort.

"We could have something where one item that you're not thinking about is a big item that breaks it up. Look, it's been a very difficult negotiation," he said.

Trump is scheduled to speak with Putin as his meeting with Zelenskyy concludes.

As negotiations continue, the Ukrainian and US sides could meet "as early as next week" to finalise the 20-point peace plan, Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

He wrote, "We discussed all the aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results. We also discussed the sequence of further actions. We agreed that security guarantees are key on the path to achieving a lasting peace, and our teams will continue working on all aspects. We agreed that our teams would meet as early as next week to finalize all discussed matters. We also agreed with President Trump that he will host Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington, D.C., in January." (ANI)

