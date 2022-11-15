Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine

Kyiv, November 15

Ukrainian authorities reported waves of Russian airstrikes across the country on Tuesday, from east to west, including attacks in Kyiv that struck residential buildings and, elsewhere, attacks on energy facilities that knocked out power.

The barrage of strikes came as air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine. They followed what have been days of euphoria in Ukraine after one of its biggest military successes so far of the nearly nine-month Russian invasion — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

As its battlefield losses mount, Russia has in recent months increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine’s power grid, seemingly hoping to turn the approach of winter into a weapon by leaving people in the cold and dark.

Among regions where officials reported strikes were Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne in the west, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the northeast.

Several missile strikes also hit Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s native city, according to its mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul. AP

#Russia #Ukraine