Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extends greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extends greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, thanking him for his invaluable contributions in taking decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights.

In a post on social media X in Hindi, Alipov wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodiji! We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking the decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights. May he continue to succeed in every endeavour for the welfare of the country and the world."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

