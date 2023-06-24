 Russian attacks kill 3 in southern Ukraine : The Tribune India

Russian attacks kill 3 in southern Ukraine

Medics help a man injured in a Russian strike in Kherson. Reuters



KYIV, June 23

At least three persons were killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine on Friday, including two who died after a trolleybus company came under fire in the city of Kherson, regional officials said.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the Kherson region, said two men aged 55 and 43 were killed by “targeted fire” on the Kherson trolleybus company in what he described as “another Russian terrorist attack”.

Several other people were injured, he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Prokudin posted photographs from the scene online, with one showing what appeared to be a dead man in the foreground and two trolleybuses in the background. The prosecutor’s office said the attack took place around 10.20 am Kyiv time and that it had launched an investigation.

Yuriy Malashko, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, wrote on Telegram that a 35-year-old man had been killed in a Russian artillery barrage on the village of Mala Tokmachka and that four persons had been wounded elsewhere in the region.

Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russian forces have continued shelling Kherson from positions they hold in the wider Kherson region despite flooding caused by the destruction of the Khakovka dam, which lies upstream from the city on the Dnipro River. — Reuters

Reason to invade based on lies: Wagner chief

  • Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said official version of why Moscow invaded Ukraine was based on lies concocted by army’s top brass
  • “The Defence Ministry is trying to deceive President Putin and tell a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine, he said

