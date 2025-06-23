DT
PT
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 5 and injure over dozen 

Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 5 and injure over dozen 

Strikes came nearly a week after a combined Russian attack on Ukraine last Tuesday killed 28 people in Kyiv
article_Author
AP
Kyiv, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Monday, June 23, 2025. AP/PTI
A Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital overnight killed at least four people and injured others, according to Ukraine’s emergency services, as rescue workers and firefighters sought to remove people they believed trapped under debris in a partially collapsed apartment building.

The strikes came nearly a week after a combined Russian attack on Ukraine last Tuesday killed 28 people in Kyiv, 23 of them in a residential building that collapsed after sustaining a direct hit by a missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called that attack one of the biggest bombardments of the war, now in its fourth year.

In the early hours of Monday, drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv, emergency services said, with the most severe damage occurring in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-story apartment building collapsed.

Four people were confirmed dead in the attack on the building while 10 others had been rescued, emergency services said, adding they believed others were still trapped beneath the debris.

Another person was killed and eight injured in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, around 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

