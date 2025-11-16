DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 9 in latest strike

Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 9 in latest strike

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 16 (ANI): Russia launched three ballistic missiles over Ukraine during overnight attacks from Friday into Saturday, as the death toll in the timeframe rose to nine, according to Ukrainian authorities, EuroNews reported.

Advertisement

At least nine people have been killed and 53 have been injured over the past 24 hours by Russian strikes in Ukraine, according to regional authorities.

Advertisement

Russian attacks on Ukraine continued from Friday into Saturday, launching three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as 135 different strike drones, including Shaheds, launched from the areas of Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Chauda Hvardiyske located in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as per EuroNews.

Advertisement

13 locations were hit by drones and one missile, whilst debris from destroyed drones falling from the sky hit four areas, as per EuroNews.

Russia's Friday attack on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv killed seven people and injured 36, leaving widespread damage across nine of its neighbourhoods, according to its mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 34 communities of the southern region of Kherson suffered attacks as well as the frontline city of Kherson, which was divided by the Dnipro river, where one person was reported dead by its Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the region of Donetsk, one person was injured in the city of Kramatorsk, according to its governor. Kramatorsk, known as a place where families wait to reunite with soldiers coming back from the frontlines, as per EuroNews.

According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles and 91 enemy drones of the Shahed drones were either shot down or jammed.

One 65-year-old man was also reportedly killed in the Nikopol district in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, as the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv also witnessed overnight attacks.

Meanwhile, a major oil terminal in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai temporarily suspended its operations, approximately 2% of global exports, following Ukrainian attacks on Friday, according to multiple Russian officials and Telegram channels, EuroNews reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts