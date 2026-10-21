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Home / World / Russian blitz kills 9 as Zelenskyy meets Witkoff, European officials in Norway

Russian blitz kills 9 as Zelenskyy meets Witkoff, European officials in Norway

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Kyiv, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File
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Russia unleashed another missile and drone blitz on civilian areas in Ukraine, killing at least nine people, officials said Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scrambled to ensure more American and European help during his visit to Norway.

US envoy Steve Witkoff, who along with Jared Kushner has tried without success to steer Russia and Ukraine toward a settlement and end their war, was also in Oslo. Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was due to attend the meeting with Zelenskyy by videoconference.

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Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb were also scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy in Norway’s capital. “We are maintaining all contacts that can help bring peace,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X after he arrived in Oslo. He said officials gathered in Norway would discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defences and joint production of weapons.

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Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow hoped that a meeting in Russia with the US envoys could be organised soon, though he didn’t give any indication about where or when. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with Trump’s envoys — potentially as early as Wednesday — would be “very important".

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