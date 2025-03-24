Russian delegation arrives in Riyadh to participate in US-brokered peace talks

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 24 (ANI): The Russian delegation arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, to participate in the peace negotiations brokered by the United States, aiming to reach a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

On Sunday, the US and Ukraine delegations held talks in Saudi Arabia, which Ukraine Defence Minister Rustem Umerov termed "productive".

"We have concluded our meeting with the American team. The discussion was productive and focused -- we addressed key points, including energy. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's goal is to secure a just and lasting peace for our country and our people -- and, by extension, for all of Europe. We are working to make that goal a reality", he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised statement, said the delegation is working and stressed the need for Russia to stop the strikes.

"Our team is working in a completely constructive manner. The conversation is quite useful; the work of the delegations is continuing," he said.

"But no matter what we say to our partners today, we need to get [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to give a real order to stop the strikes. Whoever brought this war must take it back," Zelenskyy added.

As per France24, this meeting preceded talks between the US and Russian delegations which are scheduled for Monday

This follows a series of talks held in Saudi Arabia, first between the US and Russia, and then later between the US and Ukraine, when

Notably, Ukraine has already accepted a 30-day truce proposal. Trump recently held separate discussions with Putin and Zelenskyy, aiming to broker a ceasefire. While the talks did not result in a comprehensive 30-day truce, Putin agreed to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for the period, a condition Zelenskyy accepted.

However, despite the temporary agreement, both sides have since accused each other of targeting energy facilities, further complicating the peace process. (ANI)

