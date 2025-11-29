Russian delegation visits India to strengthen defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A four-member delegation from the Russian Land Forces visited formations of the Indian Army from November 26 to 28 with the objective of strengthening defence cooperation and sharing expertise.

The Indian Army said that the visit focused on the exchange of knowledge in the field of "integrated safety and security of defence infrastructure."

"The visit aimed to facilitate expert exchange in the field of 'Integrated Safety and Security of Defence Infrastructure. The delegation's interactions reflected the enduring spirit of defence cooperation, innovation and strategic partnership, further strengthening the long-standing defence ties between India and Russia," the Army posted on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 next month at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The President of India will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Kremlin has described Putin's upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. Russian state news agency TASS cited a Kremlin statement, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues." (ANI)

