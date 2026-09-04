Russian envoy slams secondary oil sanctions, says they reflect ‘pressure tactics’ over honest cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Friday criticised Western sanctions and possible secondary tariffs targeting countries that continue to import Russian oil, saying those imposing such measures have chosen "pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation" over the particular matter.

Speaking to ANI on India-Russia energy ties and the impact of Western sanctions and possible secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, Alipov said the key question was India's ability to protect its national interests.

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"The question from my point of view is how confident India is. But it has shown that it's able to stand its ground and defend India's national security and national interests," Alipov said.

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He said Russia was prepared to continue supplying India with as much oil as it needed, stressing that energy interests remained paramount for New Delhi.

"And when we speak about the sanctions pertaining to oil trade and the tariffs also related to the cooperation between Russia and India in oil supplies, these interests are paramount for India. And we would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs," he said.

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Taking aim at countries imposing sanctions and tariffs, particularly the US legislation to impose tariffs on countries that import Russian oil, Alipov said they should instead offer India a better deal if they wanted to compete with Russian oil supplies.

"Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation. Who prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us? But nobody is able to do that. Hence the pressure and punitive measures," the Russian envoy said.

Alipov also argued that excluding Russian oil from global markets would not be sustainable, saying Russian crude would continue to remain available to India and other countries.

"Generally, the world will not cope if Russian oil is excluded. The energy markets cannot afford that. Russian oil will stay in the market for India or for other countries," he said.

He expressed confidence that India and Russia had a "clear picture" of how to continue their energy cooperation, noting that Moscow remained interested in supplying oil while India needed energy resources.

"And I believe together, between us, we have a clear picture of how to move forward. We're interested in supplying oil to India. India is interested in buying that oil and absorbing it for itself, and India is in great need of energy resources, as we know," Alipov said.

"I am sure we will see a continuation of our mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation on that track," he added.

Alipov's comments come against the backdrop of growing pressure in Washington and other Western allies on countries importing Russian energy, particularly India and China.

Last month, the US Senate passed the bipartisan Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote.

The legislation authorises US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue significant imports of Russian oil and gas.

The proposed legislation argues that such trade supports Moscow's economy and helps finance its military operations in Ukraine. It would give the US President discretionary authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

The bill also proposes additional sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and entities linked to Russia's war effort.

India remains among the largest buyers of Russian crude, alongside China, making the proposed secondary tariffs a potential issue for India-Russia energy trade.

However, US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro said Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a "very good working relationship" and would resolve issues related to tariffs linked to Russian oil.

"That's not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that," Navarro said.

Against this backdrop, Alipov said Moscow remained confident in the continuation of India-Russia energy cooperation, arguing that the two countries' mutual interests would remain the key driver of their oil partnership despite external pressure. (ANI)

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