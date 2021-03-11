Russian envoy warns against ‘hidden agendas’

New Delhi, May 9
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Monday warned against “hidden geopolitical agendas” in his message on May 9, celebrated in Russia as the 77th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany.
“We invite all countries to stay united against double standards and hypocrisy in international relations. Cooperation in global affairs is the only way forward, while attempts to undermine the WW-II lessons are detrimental to global security,” he said.
Pointing out that with 2.7 crore dead, Russia suffered many times more than even those who themselves suffered, he said it was “no wonder that 77 years on even these countries tend to diminish the utter unacceptability of Nazi ideology and its derivatives”. Russia has made the need to wipe out Nazism in Ukraine as one of its main planks of the ongoing military aggression.
“Our memory of heroism and sacrifice shall ever remain strong in our minds and hearts,” he added.
Alipov recalled that the then Soviet Union had honoured two Indian soldiers, Subedar Narayan Rao Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh, with the Order of the Red Star.
