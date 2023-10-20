Russian fighter jets intercept 3 British planes over Black Sea

Moscow, October 19
Russia scrambled two Su-27 fighter jets on Thursday to prevent three British military planes from entering Russian airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry said.
It said the Russian fighters were sent to intercept “three air targets” approaching the border, and identified them as an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighter planes.
“As the Russian fighters approached, the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the statement said. The Black Sea has become an increasingly important theatre in the war between Russia and Ukraine, now nearing the end of its 20th month. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had ordered Russian planes armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to patrol over the Black Sea.
Russia has previously reported a number of incidents in which its fighter jets were scrambled to intercept military planes from Norway, another NATO member, over the Barents Sea. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman
The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...