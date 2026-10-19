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Home / World / Russian FM Lavrov to visit Tehran on Oct 19; discuss "bilateral relations and regional developments"

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Tehran on Oct 19; discuss "bilateral relations and regional developments"

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ANI
Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], October 19 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian officials on bilateral cooperation, regional developments and key international issues, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry and Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

According to the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov will be received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

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The Russian Foreign Ministry said the meeting would feature a "frank and substantive exchange of views" on a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues and key international matters of mutual interest.

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According to the ministry, the meeting will be the fourth in-person meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers in 2026, in addition to 14 telephone conversations.

The ministers will review progress in implementing agreements reached during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on September 1 in Bishkek, and on October 8 in Avaza. They will also consider the schedule of upcoming contacts, the ministry said.

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Due attention will be given to current aspects of trade, economic and investment cooperation, along with the implementation of major joint transport, logistics and energy projects.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further stated that the ministers were expected to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf and ways to resolve what it termed the "acute international crisis triggered by the illegal US and Israeli aggression against Iran."

The ministry said the situation had undermined stability and security in the Middle East and globally. The ministers are also expected to outline further steps to strengthen coordination at the United Nations and expand cooperation within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"The talks in Tehran will contribute to further strengthening the Russia-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, in keeping with the aspirations of the peoples of our two friendly countries and in the interests of regional stability," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

IRNA reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei earlier on Sunday announced the visit, saying it was part of ongoing consultations between Tehran and Moscow and aimed at following up on the implementation of bilateral agreements.

Baghaei said the two foreign ministers would also hold consultations on regional and international developments.

"Bilateral relations and regional developments top the agenda of Lavrov's meetings in Tehran," the spokesperson added, according to IRNA.

The visit comes as Moscow and Tehran continue consultations on bilateral agreements, economic cooperation and regional and international developments, with both sides seeking to advance their strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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