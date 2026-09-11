Russian FM Sergey Lavrov,  Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President arrive in New Delhi for 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov has also arrived in the capital for the summit.

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Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also arrived in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. Upon his arrival, Putin was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

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President Putin’s arrival sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum. The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary.

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The main BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13 under India's chairship.

The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.

On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

Meanwhile, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Zou Jiayi arrived early in the morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on the arrival of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank(AIIB) President Zou Jiayi, said, “Warmly welcome President of @AIIB_Official, Zou Jiayi to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The visit will strengthen partnerships to advance sustainable development and expand opportunities for emerging economies."

The Beijing-based AIIB is a multilateral development bank focused on financing infrastructure in Asia and beyond, with sustainability at the core of its mission. The bank began operations in 2016 and has since grown to 111 approved members worldwide.

India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its 2026 BRICS Chairship. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries, i.e.Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

Collectively, the BRICS members account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade, according to background information on India's 2026 Chairship.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures.

The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)

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