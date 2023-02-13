Russian forces continue onslaught to seize more land in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv, February 12
Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.
One person was killed and one more was wounded on Sunday morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The shelling damaged four residential buildings, a vocational school and a water treatment facility.
In Kharkiv, one person was wounded after three Russian S-300 missiles hit infrastructure overnight, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Ukrainian forces reportedly downed five drones — four Shahed killer drones and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone — over the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. — AP
