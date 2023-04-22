Russian forces err, bomb own city

Moscow, April 21
Russia’s military acknowledged that a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes caused a powerful blast in a Russian city not far from Ukraine’s border, injuring two and scaring local residents.
Belgorod, a city of 340,000 located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks during Russia’s current military operation in Ukraine.
Russian authorities blamed the earlier strikes on the Ukrainian military, which refrained from directly claiming responsibility for the attacks.
The explosion late on Thursday was far more powerful than anything Belgorod residents had experienced before.
Witnesses reported a low hissing sound followed by a blast that made nearby apartment buildings tremble and shattered their windows. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit
According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...
Woman arrested for killing brother's live-in partner in Delhi's Teliwara
In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne men were seen moving aro...