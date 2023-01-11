Russian forces intensify onslaught in Bakhmut

Kyiv, January 10
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow’s wider war.
This is what madness looks like
The whole land near Soledar is covered with corpses and scars from the strikes. This is what madness looks like. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine President
“Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday of the scene around Bakhmut.
After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russia has thrown “a large number of storm groups” into the fight for the city. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...
Punjab CM's threat works, PCS officers end stir
Panel to look into ‘false’ Vigilance cases against colleague...
PWD for Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil gets Health Department
HP Cabinet to clear OPS at meeting tomorrow
On patrol duty in Kupwara, three soldiers fall to death
Two belong to Himachal Pradesh, one from Jammu
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...