Russian forces intensify onslaught in Bakhmut

Kyiv, January 10

Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow’s wider war.

This is what madness looks like The whole land near Soledar is covered with corpses and scars from the strikes. This is what madness looks like. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine President

“Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday of the scene around Bakhmut.

After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russia has thrown “a large number of storm groups” into the fight for the city. — AP

