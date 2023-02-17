Russian forces pummel Ukraine with missiles

Kyiv, February 16

Russia again pummelled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west as the war ‘s one-year anniversary nears.

One of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in a two-hour overnight burst, Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy, said.

Ukrainian air defence batteries shot down 16 of them, he said — a lower rate of success than against some previous waves. Ukrainian authorities said targets in the north, west, south, east and center of the country were struck. — AP