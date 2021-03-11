Russian gets life term in Ukraine’s 1st war crime trial

Kyiv, May 23

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia’s invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28, four days after the invasion.

Judge Serhiy Agafonov said Shishimarin, carrying out a “criminal order” by a soldier of higher rank, had fired several shots at the victim’s head from an automatic weapon. Shishmarin’s lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, said he was not surprised by the sentence. — Reuters