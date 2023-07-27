Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 4 people on board and injuring 10

Moscow, July 27
A helicopter crashed in the Siberia region of Russia on Thursday, killing four of the people on board and injuring 10, Russian emergency officials reported.
The Mi-8 helicopter caught fire as it was landing in southern Siberia’s Altai Republic and brushed against a power line, the Altai branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said. It released a photo showing the chopper’s wreckage.
The branch’s initial statement said the helicopter carried 13 people and six were killed and seven were injured. Officials revised the numbers later in the day, saying a total of 16 people were on board and four died.
It turned out two people who were believed dead had left the crash site on their own and went to the nearest hospital, an updated statement said.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.
The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15
The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...
Allahabad HC reserves till August 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...
Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...
PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins
PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...
PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite
CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true