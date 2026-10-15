DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Russian Lt Gen Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky interacts with Sapta Shakti Command chief Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra to deepen bilateral defence cooperation

Russian Lt Gen Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky interacts with Sapta Shakti Command chief Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra to deepen bilateral defence cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Russian Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky, Acting Commander of the Moscow Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, interacted with Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Sapta Shakti Command, to deepen bilateral defence cooperation, the Indian Army said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Wednesday said the interaction focused on strengthening military ties, enhancing professional exchanges and exploring avenues for greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Advertisement

“Strengthening India-Russia #DefenceCooperation Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky, Acting Commander of the Moscow Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, interacted with Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, #SaptaShaktiCommand,” the Army said.

Advertisement

The interaction further reinforced the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership, it added.

The military engagement comes amid continued high-level interactions between New Delhi and Moscow on defence cooperation and regional security issues.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, India and Russia held the seventh round of talks under the India-Russia Special Mechanism on Pakistan and Afghanistan in New Delhi, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation under their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the talks were co-chaired by India's Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor and Russia's Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Venediktov.

“Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of common interest, including their impact on international security. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their ongoing cooperation under the aegis of ‘India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’,” the MEA said in a press release.

During his visit to New Delhi, Venediktov also called on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described India as a “natural option” for Russia as Moscow seeks to strengthen its engagement with Asian countries amid strained relations with Europe following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar highlighted the longstanding nature of India-Russia relations and said maintaining these ties served the interests of both countries. He also emphasised the strategic significance of the partnership in contributing to the balance of power and the overall status quo in Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts