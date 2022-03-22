Russian military hits mall 'stocking rockets'

Moscow, March 21
The Russian military says it has hit a shopping mall on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv because it was used to store rockets.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov charged on Monday the Ukrainian forces were using the shopping mall to reload multiple rocket launchers and store rockets used for shelling Russian troops.
He said a battery of rocket launchers and ammunition were destroyed in the strike. His claims could not independently verified.
The shopping centre was reduced to a smoldering ruin after being hit late Sunday by shelling that killed eight persons. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
Hindu girl shot dead during abduction attempt in Pakistan
Several women belonging to Hindu community in Sindh are abdu...