Russian military hits mall 'stocking rockets'

Moscow, March 21

The Russian military says it has hit a shopping mall on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv because it was used to store rockets.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov charged on Monday the Ukrainian forces were using the shopping mall to reload multiple rocket launchers and store rockets used for shelling Russian troops.

He said a battery of rocket launchers and ammunition were destroyed in the strike. His claims could not independently verified.

The shopping centre was reduced to a smoldering ruin after being hit late Sunday by shelling that killed eight persons. — AP