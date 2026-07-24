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Home / World / Russian missile strike kills 10 at Ukraine defence event

Russian missile strike kills 10 at Ukraine defence event

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who did not name exact target, said that efforts to determine what happened were under way

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Reuters
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Emergency employees work at the site of a Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region. Image credits/Reuters
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A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday in Ukraine’s Kyiv region killed 10 people and injured close to 100 others at a site where a defence industry event was being held, Ukrainian officials and industry representatives said.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who did not name exact target, said that efforts to determine what happened were under way.

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“A rescue operation is currently under way in the Kyiv region following a Russian missile strike,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

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Acting governor of Kyiv region Ruslan Oliynyk said that according to preliminary information, a ballistic missile strike hit a private training ground where events were taking place.

The Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry said that a missile strike hit a site where representatives of the Ukraine’s defence industry were present.

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It said it was not an organiser of the event. Information regarding the exact whereabouts of the participants was not made public, it added.

Valerii Borovyk, founder of Ukrainian drone company First Contact, told Ukrainian media that a missile struck a training ground where a defence industry exhibition was being held.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that a criminal case had been opened on possible improper performance of official duties during the organisation and conduct of the event.

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