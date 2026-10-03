Russian Navy delegation visits Southern Naval Command, Indian Naval Academy

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A six-member Russian Navy delegation, headed by Captain 1st Rank Sergei V Saitov, recently undertook a visit to the Southern Naval Command and the Indian Naval Academy located in Keralam, marking a significant stride in reinforcing bilateral maritime relations between New Delhi and Moscow.

Providing details via X on Saturday, the Indian Navy noted that the delegation inspected the service’s core instructional framework, physical infrastructure and training amenities during their stay, which spanned from September 27 to October 1.

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Highlighting the scope of the engagement, the Indian Navy posted on X, “Discussions explored avenues to deepen maritime cooperation, enhance interoperability and further consolidate institutional and professional linkages. A reflection of the enduring naval partnership between India & Russia.”

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This diplomatic and military interaction forms part of ongoing initiatives by both nations to fortify their long-standing strategic alignment and defence collaboration.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York, where both sides reaffirmed their dedication to the "special and privileged" strategic partnership, according to Moscow’s Foreign Ministry.

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In an X post after the meeting, the ministry stated, "The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the special and privileged Russia-India Strategic Partnership and close coordination at the UN, G20 and BRICS."

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said that they "exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation."

Furthermore, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth wrapped up a three-day official visit to Russia last month, injecting fresh momentum into inter-state defence ties through high-level meetings with senior Russian military leaders and visits to key military institutions.

Marking a notable milestone, the journey represented the first visit by an Indian Army Chief to Russia in eight years.

During his visit, General Seth met Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, with discussions focused on joint capability development, training exchanges, operational experience and expanding Army-to-Army cooperation, according to the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate of Public Information (ADGPI).

Detailing the events on X, the ADGPI posted, "General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focused on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two armies." (ANI)

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