DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Russian overnight strikes killed 14, injured 22 in Kyiv region; rescue operations underway, say Ukrainian authorities

Russian overnight strikes killed 14, injured 22 in Kyiv region; rescue operations underway, say Ukrainian authorities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 5 (ANI): At least 14 civilians were killed and 22 others injured after Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Kyiv region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday, as emergency teams continued operations to clear the aftermath of the attack.

Advertisement

Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Timur Tkachenko, in a statement on Telegram, said the attack was among the most tragic strikes witnessed in the region and claimed the lives of civilians.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, the Russian strike claimed the lives of 14 civilians," Tkachenko said.

Advertisement

He said the highest number of casualties was reported in the Brovary district, where nine people were killed, while four civilians died in the Bucha district and another person was killed in the Fastiv district.

"We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," Tkachenko said.

Advertisement

According to updated information from the regional administration, 22 residents were injured in the attack.

Twelve people were wounded in the Brovary district, three in the Fastiv district and seven in the Bucha district, with all injured receiving medical assistance.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said rescue teams were working at multiple locations following the overnight strikes.

"14 people killed and 22 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv region. The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing. Information is being updated," the SES said in a separate statement on Telegram.

The emergency agency said its units were operating at four locations in the Brovary district, two locations in the Bucha district and one location in the Fastiv district.

Large fires broke out at warehouse facilities in Brovary city and the villages of Velyka Dymerka, Kvitneve and Peremoha in the Brovary district, according to the SES.

In the Fastiv district, rescuers extinguished a vehicle fire at the premises of an enterprise, while in the Bucha district, operations were underway to contain a warehouse fire in the village of Chayky. Another fire at a logistics facility in Sofiivska Borshchahivka was also brought under control.

The SES warned that the air alert remained active in the region and rescue personnel were working under heightened risks due to the possibility of further strikes.

"Russia has once again brought death and destruction to our land, taking the lives of civilians. For each such crime, fair responsibility will certainly come," Tkachenko said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts