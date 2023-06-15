Russian Parl backs drafting criminals for war

Moscow, June 14

The lower House of Russia’s Parliament said on Wednesday it had voted to give its initial backing to legislation that will allow the Defence Ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

Under the proposed changes, a contract could be concluded with someone being investigated for committing a crime, who is having their case heard in court or after they have been convicted but before the verdict takes legal effect, according to the database of the State Duma, the lower house.

People convicted of sexual crimes, treason, terrorism or extremism would not be able to sign up. Those who do sign up would be exempt from criminal liability upon completion of their contract or if they receive any awards.

The Wagner mercenary group was previously allowed to recruit convicts to fight in Ukraine but said in February it had stopped. — Reuters