 Russian President Putin says there will be no new grain deal until the West meets his demands : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Russian President Putin says there will be no new grain deal until the West meets his demands

Russian President Putin says there will be no new grain deal until the West meets his demands

Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on

Russian President Putin says there will be no new grain deal until the West meets his demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, on September 4, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters



Moscow, September 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea won’t be restored until the West meets its obligations to facilitate Russian agricultural exports.

Putin made the statement after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who along with the UN brokered the deal seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on.

But Russia refused to extend the deal in July, complaining that an agreement promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertiliser hadn’t been honoured. It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Putin said if those commitments were honoured, Russia could return to the deal “within the nearest days”.

He also said that Russia is close to finalising an agreement to provide free grain to six African countries. The Russian leader added that Russia will ship 1 million metric tons (1.1 million tons) of cheap grain to Turkey for processing and delivery to poor countries.

Since Putin withdrew from the grain initiative, Erdogan has repeatedly pledged to renew arrangements that helped avoid a food crisis in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

A lot is riding on the talks for the world food supply, and beforehand analysts predicted Putin would drive a hard bargain.

“My gut feeling is that Putin recognises the leverage he has by using food as an economic weapon, and thus will fight for all he can get in terms of concessions on his wish-list,” said Tim Benton, a food security expert at the Chatham House think tank.

Those may include Russia’s grains, or fertiliser exports, or wider issues, he said.

Data from the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which organised the Ukraine shipments, shows that 57% of the grain from Ukraine went to developing nations, with the top destination being China, which received nearly a quarter of the food.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s invasion forces.

In the latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov would be replaced this week.

The job requires “new approaches”, Zelenskyy said, without elaborating.

Reznikov on Monday published a photo of his resignation letter.

In addition to pulling out of the grain deal, Russia has repeatedly attacked the Odesa region, where Ukraine’s main Black Sea port is. On Monday, the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted 23 of 32 drones that targeted the Odea and Dnipropetrovsk regions but did not specify damage caused by the drones that got through.

The Turkish president has maintained close ties with Putin during the 18-month war in Ukraine. Turkey hasn’t joined Western sanctions against Russia following its invasion, emerging as a main trading partner and logistical hub for Russia’s overseas trade.

Opening the talks, Putin mentioned various areas of bilateral cooperation, such as a proposed Russian gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the first nuclear power plant there, in which Moscow is actively involved.

NATO member Turkey, however, has also supported Ukraine, sending arms, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and backing Kyiv’s bid to join NATO.

Erdogan angered Moscow in July when he allowed five Ukrainian commanders to return home. The soldiers had been captured by Russia and handed over to Turkey on condition they remained there for the duration of the war.

Putin and Erdogan — authoritarian leaders who have both been in power for more than two decades — are said to have a close rapport, fostered in the wake of a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 when Putin was the first major leader to offer his support.

The Sochi summit follows talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers on Thursday, during which Russia handed over a list of actions that the West would have to take in order for Ukraine’s Black Sea exports to resume.

Erdogan has indicated sympathy with Putin’s position. In July, he said Putin had “certain expectations from Western countries” over the Black Sea deal and that it was “crucial for these countries to take action in this regard.”    

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “concrete proposals” aimed at getting Russian exports to global markets and allowing the resumption of the Black Sea initiative. But Lavrov said Moscow wasn’t satisfied with the letter.

Describing Turkey’s “intense” efforts to revive the agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was a “process that tries to better understand Russia’s position and requests, and to meet them”. AP

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

At 68, celebrated lawyer Harish Salve marries a third time

2
India

Voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, ISRO scientist Valarmathi dies

3
Diaspora

Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Illegal structures demolished

5
Punjab

Kotkapura police firing: Pardon to Gurmeet Ram Rahim figures in chargesheet

6
J & K

Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans

7
World

Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

8
India

Uma Bharti disappointed at not being invited to launch of 'maha yatra' in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

9
India

Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

10
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares cute picture with brother Ibrahim, fans say 'look at resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Editors Guild president, 3 members booked for trying to ‘create more clashes’ in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Editors Guild president, 3 members booked for trying to ‘create more clashes’ in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

EGI in a report published last week claimed there were indic...

Himalayan disaster: Direct 13 Himalayan states to file ATR/Action Plan for time-bound steps to carry out capacity assessment, Centre tells SC

Himalayan disaster: Direct 13 Himalayan states to file ATR/Action Plan for time-bound steps to carry out capacity assessment, Centre tells SC

The top court had on August 21 hinted at setting up an exper...

Centre seeks apology from NC leader Akbar Lone for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in J-K Assembly in 2018

Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says ...

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

Government waives all penalty and interest levied on outstan...

‘Will repeat again’: Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on his Sanatana remark

‘Will repeat again’: Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on his Sanatana remark

‘I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way’


Cities

View All

Despite four FIRs, police yet to arrest fake travel agent couple

Amritsar: Despite 4 FIRs, police yet to arrest fake travel agent couple

Potholed road flooded by sewer water near Old Sabzi Mandi irks commuters

Policeman dies in accidental fire from revolver

Drug peddling vis drones: 3-day police remand for 4 smugglers

Two women members of family killed in Tarn Taran road mishap

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Bribe case effect: Chandigarh Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Chandigarh: RLA earns Rs 24.25 cr from auction of CH01C fancy Nos. in 3 years

Now, PGI asks doctors, students to post selfies to celebrate success of Chandrayaan-3, tag PMO

Odisha cadre IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania is head of BSF’s Western Command

Chandigarh: PEC chair to go under hammer in Barcelona

De-watering vehicles will be deployed at ITPO, Rajghat to avert waterlogging during G20 Summit

De-watering vehicles will be deployed at ITPO, Rajghat to avert waterlogging during G20 Summit

Courts can’t be used as marriage facilitators in sexual offence cases: Delhi High Court

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards'

Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

4 armed robbers strike at chemist shop, attack owner

4 armed robbers strike at chemist shop, attack owner

Double suicide: 17 days on, SHO among 3 booked by Kapurthala police; kin say won't cremate body till accused held

Hate crime against Sikhs: North American Punjabi Association writes to US Secy of State

Pathankot: Tainted school principal out of probe committee

Open House: What steps should the government take for better behaviour by the men in uniform?

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Ludhiana: Pile-up leads to traffic jam on Dugri bridge

Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

New projects for city on the cards ahead of MC elections, old hang fire

New projects for city on the cards ahead of MC elections, old hang fire

Housing Department for Rajpura's inclusion in Metro feasibility study

Schoolteachers participate in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Man arrested with 204 bottles of illegal liquor

Gang of robbers busted, five held